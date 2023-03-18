60.7 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 17, 2023
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSIndustry

ICE to Hold Virtual Vendor Engagement Day Event on IT Acquisitions

The event will include briefs of specific requirements listed in the Acquisition Planning Forecast System (APFS) and questions and answers.

By Homeland Security Today
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement ERO officer monitors a detention facility in Buffalo, N.Y. (ICE)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Office of Acquisition Management and Office of the Chief Information Officer will host a Virtual Vendor Engagement Day event in support of IT acquisitions. The Vendor Engagement Day event is designed to promote meaningful exchanges of information to support a greater understanding of ICE’s IT requirements and industry’s capabilities. The event will include briefs of specific requirements listed in the Acquisition Planning Forecast System (APFS) and questions and answers. All projected procurements are subject to revision or cancellation. Forecast data is for planning purposes only and is not a commitment by the Government to purchase the described products or services. Final decisions on the extent of competition, small business participation, estimated value, or any aspect of the procurement action will not be made until each procurement is initiated.

This Virtual Vendor Engagement event will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023, 10AM Eastern Time – 11:30AM Eastern Time.

This event will be held virtually via Teams Live.

The briefing slides and the LINK for the Virtual Vendor Engagement event will be added prior to the event. 

  • Questions shall be submitted to ICEVendorEngagement@ice.dhs.gov by March 30, 2023 at 4:30PM Eastern Time.
  • There will not be a registration process for this event. Therefore, REGISTRATION IS NOT REQUIRED.
Previous articleGhost Gun and Narcotics Trafficking Ring Shut Down in NYC
Next articleU.S. Coast Guard Announces C5ISC Industry Day
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals