Industry Day Announced for DHS CWMD Directed Testing Program – Jacana II

The Directed Testing Program Industry Day will be held on 07 June 2022 at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU APL) Kossiakoff Center, 11101 Johns Hopkins Rd, Laurel, MD 20723 (hybrid event, accessible virtually and in-person). The Industry Day follows a previous Request for Information (RFI) posted on 04 April 2022 that sought to assist CWMD in understanding the current state of commercial off the shelf (COTS), Government off the shelf (GOTS), and prototype handheld or human-portable chemical detection/identification technologies from industry and Government sources that can provide comprehensive, cost-effective devices to meet as many desired characteristics as possible. CWMD is particularly interested in non-contact or stand-off (less than 10 meters) Raman-based spectrometers, mass spectrometers, vapor/aerosol sampling, ion mobility spectrometers (IMS), and hyperspectral or infrared-based systems. As part of Jacana-II, the Directed Testing Program plans to pursue Bailment Agreements with providers to secure systems for its tests.

The Industry Day will provide overviews of the CWMD T&E Division, Directed Testing Program, and Jacana test campaign; Jacana-II scope and schedule; question and answer session; breakout sessions to facilitate dialogue between Government and vendors on Jacana-IIa (Handheld Stand-off Chemical Detectors) and Jacana-IIb (Mass and Ion Mobility Spectrometers) test and analysis plans; and the opportunity for in-person attendees from industry to conduct equipment demonstrations (NO chemical agents) and hold 1-on-1’s with Government representatives.

Those who have not already registered for the Directed Test Industry Day (whether attending virtually or in-person), please complete a Registration Form at: https://forms.office.com/g/rzK7PyYTit

Virtual attendees will be provided a MS Teams link via email.

Important: Registration for non-US citizens is closed at this time. Late incoming Foreign National Visitor Forms and/or walk-ins are not permitted .

On 07 June 2022 after the Industry Day proceedings close, Government representatives will be available from 3:00 – 5:00pm for maximum 20 minute in-person appointments with vendors. Those who want to request time to conduct equipment demonstrations (NO chemical agents) and/or hold 1-on-1 discussions, please complete a Request Form at: https://forms.office.com/g/vVtt2PxUUA

Vendors can also contact the CWMD Industry Engagement Program (cwmd.iep@hq.dhu.gov) and request a meeting that is not specific to Directed Testing.

