Industry Day Announced for the ICE TECS Modernization Program

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Office of Acquisition Management (OAQ), and Office of Chief Information Officer (OCIO) on behalf of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is hosting an Industry Day for the ICE TECS Modernization program.

The ICE TECS Modernization program has a broad base of capabilities to meet the HSI mission:

Case management – manage investigative case information with approval workflows and reporting

Search – unified searching across multiple internal and external systems

Information Sharing – data sharing with federal, state, and local Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) partners

Data Warehouse – data store for current and historical case information

The TECS Modernization program consists of two major procurements:

Front end user facing application Investigative Case Management (ICM) Currently employs commercial software which has been configured specifically for HSI’s needs ICE awarded a 5-year sole source Task Order against GSA MAS to Palantir Technologies on September 26, 2022 for ICM O&M & hosting.



Backend Stabilization, Enhancements, and Sustainment Support (SESS) Currently based in the ICE GovCloud Capabilities include Information Sharing and Data Warehousing Current Task Order was competitively awarded in June 2019 against GSA MAS to IntegrityOne Partners



EVENT INFORMATION

PURPOSE: ICE will communicate information with industry on the HSI mission, the current and future state and goals of the TECS Modernization program, and provide transparency and insight on planned procurement activities. There will also be time set aside for industry networking at the in-person event before and after the government’s presentation.

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 TIME: 10:00 A.M. – 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 A.M. – 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time LOCATION: This event will be held in person and virtually as follows:

The physical location will be held:

1901 Bell St., 11th floor, Arlington, VA 22202

Security fobs are required for access to the elevators. ICE personnel will direct and escort attendees to the 11th floor.

ICE also plans to broadcast the Industry Day virtually via Microsoft Teams for participants that are unable to attend in person. The link will be published prior to the event.

REGISTRATION INSTRUCTIONS

Companies who wish to attend the Industry Day in person must register in advance. Space is limited, so in-person registration will be on a first-come, first-serve basis to the first fifty (50) companies that register. Each company that attends in person may bring up to two (2) attendees. Space permitting, all registrations must be submitted no later than Friday, June 9 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time as follows:

Submit an e-mail with company name, company address, attendee name, phone number, and e-mail address for each attendee to [email protected] and [email protected]. Please include “TECS Modernization Industry Day Registration” in the subject line.

Confirmation of your registration will be sent to registered participants by close of business, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Registration is not required to attend the virtual event.

QUESTIONS

Questions and comments received at the Industry Day, along with Government response, will be published via sam.gov. A list of attendees and a copy of the government’s power point presentation will also be published following the event. Additional questions following the Industry Day must be submitted by close of business on Friday, June 23, 2023, to [email protected] and [email protected].

