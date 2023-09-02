62.5 F
Industry Day for FPS Multiple Award Contract – Armed Protective Security Officer Services

This contract vehicle is being expanded to include a separate track set-aside for small business concerns. 

The Federal Protective Service Acquisition Division is having an Industry Day to provide an overview of the follow-on solicitation to our multiple award contract for armed Protective Service Officer (PSO) services.  This overview will feature a walkthrough of the upcoming contract vehicle and how it will support the Federal Protective Service.  This contract will be utilized for PSO requirements in the Washington DC metropolitan area as well as other parts of the country.  This contract vehicle is being expanded to include a separate track set-aside for small business concerns.

This Industry Day will be conducted via Microsoft Teams from 1:00PM-2:30PM EST on September 6, 2023.  Please RSVP to [email protected] and [email protected] no later than 4:00PM EST on September 5, 2023.  The RSVP shall include the Vendor Name, Vendor POC’s well as the e-mail addresses of the attendees.

While FPSAD sincerely hopes you will participate, your attendance is entirely voluntary.  If you do not attend, it will not adversely impact your firm.

Read more at SAM.gov

