Infrastructure Security Is National Security: CISA Applauds the Beginning of Infrastructure Security Month

Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced November 1 as the kickoff of Infrastructure Security Month. In our work to raise awareness of the importance of infrastructure security and to help share CISA’s extensive resources with critical infrastructure owners and operators, this year’s theme is Infrastructure Security is National Security: Drive Down Risk, Build Resilience.

Critical infrastructure spans everything from healthcare, water, and education to chemicals, transportation, and energy systems. It underpins all the critical functions that keep our country and our economy running, and the threats to it run the gamut from weather-induced power outages to technology incidents. They include physical threats originating here at home, as well as cyber threats launched from across the globe by adversaries seeking to disrupt or destroy the essential services we rely on for health and economic and national security.

“CISA’s mission is to lead the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to the cyber and physical infrastructure Americans rely on every hour of every day—to get gas at the pump, food at the grocery store, money from the ATM, power, water, transportation, communications—effectively the backbone of networks and services that underpin our daily lives,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “As the National Coordinator for critical infrastructure security and resilience, CISA is laser focused on the broad and complex landscape of threats to this infrastructure, and because much of it is owned or operated by the private sector, our collaborative partnerships with private industry are foundational to our ability to help defend the nation. It takes all of us, working together, to drive down risk and build resilience.”

Throughout November, CISA will be bringing the world of infrastructure security and resilience to life with interviews and blogs featuring CISA staff and external industry partners, as well as other activities. We encourage everyone to visit CISA’s Infrastructure Security Month webpage for more information and resources. Be sure to follow CISA on social media throughout the month for resources, tools, and tips you can use to help identify and reduce risk to infrastructure facilities, their internet and operational technology systems, employees, visitors and more.

