INTERVIEW: Hospitals on the Frontline: New Tools to Tackle Emerging Special Pathogens

As part of Homeland Security Today’s National Preparedness Month coverage, we are featuring conversations with leaders who are shaping readiness across the nation. In this interview, Eric Leckey, former Associate Administrator for Mission Support at FEMA, sits down with Shelly Schwedhelm, Executive Director of the National Special Pathogens System (NSPS).

The discussion focuses on the growing pressure hospitals face to prepare for high-consequence infectious diseases while still managing the demands of daily care. In recognition of National Preparedness Month, the National Emerging Special Pathogens Training & Education Center (NETEC) has released the NSPS Level 2 Resource Guide—a practical playbook hospitals can put into action immediately to strengthen isolation, laboratory processes, waste management, and staff safety.

Founded in 2015 after the U.S. treatment of Ebola patients in 2014, NETEC sets the gold standard for special pathogen preparedness and response across U.S. health systems. Funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), NETEC builds on the expertise of Emory University, the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine, NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, and the Regional Emerging Special Pathogen Treatment Center network. As the Congressionally designated Coordinating Body for the National Special Pathogens System—a nationwide, tiered system of care—NETEC strengthens frontline readiness through training, technical assistance, research, and the development of best practices to enhance national health security.