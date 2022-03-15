James G. Huse Named Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Los Angeles Field Office

James G. Huse has been named special agent in charge (SAIC) of the U.S. Secret Service Los Angeles Field Office. With more than 25 years of experience with the Secret Service, Mr. Huse most recently served as the deputy special agent in charge (DSAIC) of the Los Angeles Field Office and its three subordinate offices.

Promoted to DSAIC in August 2021, Mr. Huse oversaw daily protective and investigative operations of more than 160 employees in a district of 19 million citizens encompassing 40,269 square miles; the capital of the entertainment industry and the largest port on the West Coast.

Mr. Huse possesses a diverse supervisory background as an assistant special agent in charge (ASAIC) of the Secret Service’s Rome Field Office, where he oversaw an area of responsibility that included 66 nations in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and South Africa. Other leadership positions included assignments as the ASAIC of the Los Angeles Field Office and the resident agent in charge (RAIC) of the Santa Ana, California Resident Office. Mr. Huse’s first supervisory positions were on the Presidential Protective Division, where he was a shift leader and the assistant to the special agent in charge (ATSAIC) of White House Access Control.

Mr. Huse began his career with the U.S. Secret Service in the New York Field Office in 1996 and held various roles within the agency throughout his special agent career. Prior to his supervisory assignments, Mr. Huse completed a three year assignment in the Rome Field Office and then served on Presidential Protective Division for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Additionally, Mr. Huse completed an 18 month Congressional fellowship with the U.S. Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. As a special agent, Mr. Huse’s accomplishments included leading presidential protective advances, investigating transnational financial crimes, leading a Senate investigation of the Fort Hood terrorist attack in 2009, serving a long-term undercover assignment in an organized crime investigation, and developing an empirical method for evaluating the performance of Secret Service field offices.

Prior to joining the Secret Service Mr. Huse served in the U.S. Navy before attaining a bachelor’s degree in history from Michigan State University in 1993 and a master’s degree in economics from Wayne State University in 1995. In 2018, Mr. Huse earned a master’s degree in homeland security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. Mr. Huse’s educational accomplishments culminated with the completion of the American University’s Key Leadership Certificate Program in 2019.

