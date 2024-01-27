In a poignant farewell, Jeremy Baker, a seasoned Intelligence and National Security senior executive, bid adieu to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on his last day, receiving the esteemed PRICE award from his dedicated team. The recognition marked the culmination of an illustrious 22+ year career within the U.S. law enforcement and intelligence communities, where Baker has left an indelible mark through his expertise in intelligence analysis, human intelligence and counterintelligence, criminal analysis, security, force protection, and crisis management.

Jeremy Baker’s LinkedIn About section serves as a testament to his remarkable career, detailing a wealth of experience accrued over 22 years. The seasoned professional has navigated the intricacies of U.S. law enforcement and intelligence, showcasing transformative leadership skills even in the most challenging and stressful circumstances, including combat situations. His ability to establish and maintain a vision, ensure programmatic alignment, and foster values-based employee engagement has been consistently demonstrated throughout his career.

The departing executive, with an active Top Secret/SCI clearance, has cultivated meaningful engagements and relationships with diverse internal and external partners to advance organizational objectives. Baker’s proven track record extends to leading people, driving change, and managing programs and projects adeptly, often navigating through competing resource requirements with minimal guidance.

Reflecting on his last day at the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Intelligence, Baker shared his sentiments on LinkedIn, expressing his astonishment and gratitude for being presented with the prestigious PRICE award. The award, rooted in the core values of Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Collaboration, and Effort (PRICE), has been an integral part of the HSI Intelligence culture that Baker helped shape during his tenure.

“Nearly seven years ago, one of the first things I did as the Deputy Assistant Director of HSI Intelligence was convene the leadership team, and together we identified our office core values,” Baker reminisced. “For seven years we have pursued PRICE. We inculcated our values into the fabric of our culture and identity.”

PRICE, for Baker, wasn’t just an acronym; it became a living ethos for the team. The values were woven into the fabric of daily operations, with PRICE stories forming an integral part of meetings and conversations. Peers and teammates were acknowledged for embodying these values, creating a culture where success in one’s vocation was intertwined with living out the PRICE values.

“We linked the values to our performance plans, showing that if you were living our values, you were succeeding in your vocation, and vice versa,” Baker added. “We created a quarterly PRICE award, and recognized recipients with a coin and sig block badge, and memorialized our winners in perpetuity on a large plaque prominently displayed in our shared space.”

As the curtain fell on his tenure with HSI, Baker was presented with the PRICE award for the quarter, a symbolic recognition of his embodiment of the values that have become an integral part of the team’s identity.

“I’m blown away. Shocked and humbled. And filled with gratitude to have served with such amazing people over the past 19 years,” Baker concluded, encapsulating the depth of his emotions on this significant occasion. The legacy of Jeremy Baker’s leadership and the enduring impact of PRICE on the HSI Intelligence team will undoubtedly resonate in the corridors of the Department of Homeland Security for years to come.