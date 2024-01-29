In a strategic move to bolster its counterterrorism efforts, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) welcomes Jeremy Baker as the newly appointed Deputy Counterterrorism Coordinator. Baker, an accomplished professional with a wealth of experience in intelligence and strategic leadership, is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing DHS’s mission to enhance national security and combat terrorism globally.

As part of the Bureau of Counterterrorism, Baker steps into a critical position charged with developing comprehensive strategies and collaborative approaches to combat terrorism both domestically and in coordination with international partners. The bureau, central to promoting U.S. national security, relies on the Deputy Counterterrorism Coordinator to provide strategic direction and orchestrate efforts to mitigate the evolving threat landscape.

Baker’s extensive background has uniquely prepared him for this role. In his previous position as Deputy Assistant Director at DHS, he held the reins as Deputy Chief of Intelligence, where he set the mission, vision, and values for the agency’s intelligence programs. His leadership influenced a diverse organization of over 250 directly assigned and 700 associated personnel across multiple programs, spanning 250 domestic law enforcement offices and nine international locations.

A subject matter expert in establishing and enhancing strategic partnerships, Baker’s role involved facilitating coordination and engagement across all levels of government, both domestically and internationally. His skills in policy development, briefing high-ranking officials, and engagement with National Security Council processes underscore his ability to navigate complex intelligence landscapes.

Baker’s LinkedIn announcement encapsulated his enthusiasm for the new position, stating, “Excited for a new chapter as Deputy Counterterrorism Coordinator at U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and feeling blessed to join a tremendous team with a vital mission.” This sentiment reflects his commitment to contributing to the critical mission of protecting the nation from evolving security threats.

His demonstrated skills encompass a broad spectrum, including government leadership, policy analysis, continuity of operations, law enforcement intelligence, strategic planning, and emergency management. Notably, Baker’s proficiency in diversity recruitment aligns with the importance of fostering inclusivity within the intelligence community.

HSToday previously highlighted the announcement that Jeremy received the prestigious PRICE Award on his final day in the Deputy Assistant Director role.