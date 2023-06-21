60.2 F
John Tien to Retire After Two Years as Deputy Homeland Security Secretary

By Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Deputy Secretary John Tien participates in a Pride Coffee Chat at the Department of Homeland Security Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on June 2, 2023. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour)

Deputy Homeland Security Secretary John Tien is retiring on July 20.

“As @SecMayorkas says, ‘when we serve, we all serve.’ After 26 years of federal service & living apart from family for 2 years, I will return to Atlanta to rejoin them. Thanks to the DHS team — with honor & integrity, safeguarding the American people, our homeland & our values,” Tien tweeted Tuesday. “I am grateful for the over 200 employee engagements, across country and world, with the dedicated @DHSgov team.”

“At every outpost or office, on boat decks or flight pads, and inside every operation or command center, you are doing what’s best for America. I am proud to call you teammates. #WeAreDHS,” he added. 

Tien was confirmed 60-34 in the United States Senate in June 2021. He is the first Asian American to serve as Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.

Prior to joining the Department of Homeland Security, Tien spent ten years serving in senior executive roles in the critical infrastructure financial services sector as a managing director at Citigroup. He previously served in the Obama Administration as the National Security Council Senior Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Bush Administration as the National Security Council Director for Iraq, and the Clinton Administration as a White House Fellow in the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

At the United States Military Academy at West Point, Tien was the first Asian American to ever serve as the First Captain and Brigade Commander, West Point’s top ranked cadet position. For the next 24 years, he served as a U.S. Army combat arms officer, retiring in 2011 at the rank of Colonel. His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Combat Action Badge, and the Valorous Unit Award.

