Join DHS S&T for a Webinar on Infrastructure Security and Resilience Month

With the country facing a nationwide cyber workforce shortage, we’re working to develop the next generation of professionals. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is partnering with the Critical Infrastructure Resilience Institute (CIRI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for a webinar on “Training a Resilient Workforce in Support of Critical Infrastructure.”

On November 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST join experts from government, industry, and academia to learn about the efforts underway at CISA, CIRI, and our public-private partners to address workforce challenges.

Please use this link to join the webinar and learn more about what is being done to keep our nation’s critical infrastructure, and thus our homeland, more secure and resilient.

A brief Q&A session will follow the panel discussion.

Featured Speakers:

Opening Remarks: Randall Sandone , Executive Director, Critical Infrastructure Resilience Institute

, Executive Director, Critical Infrastructure Resilience Institute Moderator: Frank Cilluffo , Director, McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security, Auburn University

, Director, McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security, Auburn University Casey O’Brien , Assistant Director for Cyber Defense Education and Training, Information Trust Initiative and Principal Investigator for the National CyberWatch Center, University of Illinois

, Assistant Director for Cyber Defense Education and Training, Information Trust Initiative and Principal Investigator for the National CyberWatch Center, University of Illinois Lory Antonucci , Director of Workforce Innovation and Solutions, Manpower

, Director of Workforce Innovation and Solutions, Manpower Angelyn Flowers , Professor and Graduate Program Director Homeland Security Program, University of the District of Columbia

, Professor and Graduate Program Director Homeland Security Program, University of the District of Columbia Sue Armstrong, Associate Director, Strategy, Performance and Resources, Infrastructure Security Division, CISA