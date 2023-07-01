Join DHS S&T for the ‘LRBAA Today: Adaptive Risk Management Technologies’ Webinar July 13

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is excited to be able to bring you a new episode of the LRBAA Today Webinar series. We invite you to join us on Thursday, July 13 at 2 p.m. ET for the LRBAA Today: Adaptive Risk Management Technologies Webinar. S&T’s Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (LRBAA) is a standing, open invitation to the scientific and technical communities to submit proposals for topics that address priority homeland security needs.

This is an excellent opportunity for innovators and industry disruptors to learn more about current research and development needs specific to the LRBAA Integrating risk sciences and adaptive engineering for community and infrastructure resilience topic. During this webinar, you’ll learn about the innovations DHS S&T seeks in risk sciences, regenerative technologies and adaptive engineering to mitigate current or emerging threats and hazards to enhance disaster preparedness and resilience of the Nation’s communities and infrastructure. This research supports an integrated approach to new and emerging operational challenges posed by the threats and consequences from climate change, environmental degradation, extreme weather events, and other interactions between humans and the environment that impact DHS’s missions.

Some examples of priority R&D to be considered in this topic will include any of the following:

Self-healing and regenerative technologies

Risk assessment and planning technologies

Disaster proofing technologies and interventions

Adaptive risk management and diagnostic technologies

Geophysical and geoengineering technologies

Join us to hear more on this topic and learn how to use the LRBAA program to work with S&T!

