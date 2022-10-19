55.3 F
Join DHS S&T for the Project Responder 6: Evolving Response Environment Webinar on October 24

Project Responder 6 report is designed to document emergency response capability needs across significant changes in the operating environment.

By Homeland Security Today

You’re invited to attend the Project Responder 6: Evolving Response Environment Webinar October 24 at 11 a.m. ET!

Register here for the webinar!

Join the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T) for a briefing on the Project Responder 6 report, designed to document emergency response capability needs across significant changes in the operating environment. The innovative approach this data collection effort takes—now in its sixth generation—is to bring together S&T’s First Responder Resource Group (FRRG), which includes responders from traditional (fire service, law enforcement, emergency medical services, emergency management) and non-traditional (public health, public works, medical examiner/coroner, search and rescue) response agencies, to focus on identifying and validating needs across disciplines.

Participants will also hear from S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships about the newly released Partnership Guide that provides information about the opportunities for a variety of potential partners to get involved through collaborative research and development partnership opportunities and support the delivery of innovative technologies for homeland security. S&T is continually looking for new partners to help us develop and deliver the best technological innovations to the DHS workforce and safeguard our nation. Register todayso you can learn how to work with S&T!

For specific questions or information, email SandT.Innovation@hq.dhs.gov.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

