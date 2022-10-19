Join DHS S&T for the Project Responder 6: Evolving Response Environment Webinar on October 24

You’re invited to attend the Project Responder 6: Evolving Response Environment Webinar October 24 at 11 a.m. ET!

Register here for the webinar!

Join the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T) for a briefing on the Project Responder 6 report, designed to document emergency response capability needs across significant changes in the operating environment. The innovative approach this data collection effort takes—now in its sixth generation—is to bring together S&T’s First Responder Resource Group (FRRG), which includes responders from traditional (fire service, law enforcement, emergency medical services, emergency management) and non-traditional (public health, public works, medical examiner/coroner, search and rescue) response agencies, to focus on identifying and validating needs across disciplines.

Participants will also hear from S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships about the newly released Partnership Guide that provides information about the opportunities for a variety of potential partners to get involved through collaborative research and development partnership opportunities and support the delivery of innovative technologies for homeland security. S&T is continually looking for new partners to help us develop and deliver the best technological innovations to the DHS workforce and safeguard our nation. Register todayso you can learn how to work with S&T!

For specific questions or information, email SandT.Innovation@hq.dhs.gov.