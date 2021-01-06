Join the Fight to End Human Trafficking Jan. 11 on #WearBlueDay

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. This is a time dedicated to raising awareness, providing education, and taking action to combat this heinous crime. Read the full proclamation here.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is recognized each year on Jan. 11. In recognition of this important day, Blue Campaign hosts #WearBlueDay.

Anyone can join Blue Campaign in bringing awareness to human trafficking on #WearBlueDay by doing one (or more!) of the following:

Snap a selfie. Have you picked your outfit yet? We encourage you to wear blue (whether that’s a shirt, uniform, or hat), take a photo of yourself, and post it to social media using #WearBlueDay. Encourage your friends, family, and colleagues to do the same.

Share a video. Create a video message explaining why you are participating in #WearBlueDay. Post it on social media with #WearBlueDay and encourage your friends, family, and colleagues to do the same.

Challenge your friends, family, or colleagues. Encourage your friends, family, or colleagues to get creative with their #WearBlueDay photos – while practicing social distancing – and see who comes up with the best picture. Remember to share on social media with #WearBlueDay!

Light up a landmark. In 2018, Los Angeles City Hall was lit blue and Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted a photo of it with #WearBlueDay. Work with your local government to light a capitol building, landmark, or bridge blue to raise awareness of human trafficking. Use social media to post photos of the landmark with #WearBlueDay and why it's lit in blue.

Host a virtual event. Organize an online event, such as a panel discussion or documentary viewing, to foster discussion about human trafficking and how to recognize and report it. Encourage attendees and participants to wear blue and share photos on social media. Don't forget to use #WearBlueDay.

Follow Blue Campaign (@DHSBlueCampaign) on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram where we will share more human trafficking awareness information in January.

Blue Campaign also has several social media graphics you can use when posting about #WearBlueDay available here.

