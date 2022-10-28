51.1 F
Joint CISA, FBI, MS-ISAC Guide on Responding to DDoS Attacks and DDoS Guidance for Federal Agencies

The guidance is for both network defenders and leaders to help them understand and respond to DDoS attacks.

CISA, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) have released Understanding and Responding to Distributed Denial-of-Service Attacks to provide organizations proactive steps to reduce the likelihood and impact of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The guidance is for both network defenders and leaders to help them understand and respond to DDoS attacks, which can cost an organization time, money, and reputational damage.

Concurrently, CISA has released Capacity Enhancement Guide (CEG): Additional DDoS Guidance for Federal Agencies, which provides federal civilian executive branch (FCEB) agencies additional DDoS guidance, including recommended FCEB contract vehicles and services that provide DDoS protection and mitigations.

CISA encourages all network defenders and leaders to review:

