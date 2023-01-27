Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative Announces 2023 Planning Agenda

The Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) announced its 2023 Planning Agenda. This release marks a major milestone in the continued evolution and maturation of the collaborative’s planning efforts. JCDC’s Planning Agenda brings together government and private sector partners to develop and execute cyber defense plans that achieve specific risk reduction goals focused on systemic risk, collective cyber response, and high-risk communities.

Through this effort, CISA and partners across government and the private sector will take steps to measurably reduce some of the most significant cyber risks facing the global cyber community. This effort also aims to deepen our collaborative capabilities to enable more rapid action when the need arises.

CISA encourages organizations to review JCDC’s Planning Agenda webpage and CISA Executive Assistant Director Eric Goldstein’s blog post on this effort for a deeper understanding of the collaborative’s joint cyber defense plans. Visit CISA.gov/JCDC to learn about other ways JCDC is uniting the global cyber community in the collective defense of cyberspace.

