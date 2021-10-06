Joint U.S. and Israeli Partnership Funds $1.5M in Homeland Security Technologies

The Israel-U.S. Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Homeland Security (HLS) program awarded funding for two collaborative projects totaling $1.5 million to develop advanced homeland security technologies in the areas of multimedia communications systems for first responders and a mid-air conflict management system for manned and unmanned aircraft. The BIRD HLS program is a joint initiative funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) and the Israel Ministry of Public Security (MOPS) that fosters strategic partnerships between companies in both countries for the purpose of joint product development.

“The BIRD HLS program is tackling critical homeland security challenges shared by the United States and Israel through the joint development of innovative technologies that enhance public safety,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “We welcome the sixth year of partnership with the BIRD Foundation and the Israel Ministry of Public Security, supporting collaborative research and development between U.S. and Israeli companies to advance cutting-edge solutions that make both nations more secure.”

The 2021 projects approved for grants include:

Sagetech Avionics (White Salmon, Washington) and Ciconia (Ness Ziona, Israel) will develop a collision avoidance system that would allow first responders to operate aerial vehicles alongside manned aircraft.

CentralSquare Technologies (Lake Mary, Florida) and Carbyne (Tel Aviv, Israel) will develop a real-time, multi-media emergency call (911) communications for public safety and first responders.

“The BIRD HLS program attracts innovative U.S. and Israeli companies and encourages synergistic partnerships to develop solutions that will fulfill critical homeland security needs in both countries,” said Dr. Eitan Yudilevich, Executive Director of the BIRD Foundation. “We look forward to continuing our work with DHS and the Israel Ministry of Public Security and to the next cycle in 2022.” A call for proposals for the seventh year of the program is expected to be released in March 2022.

Since 2016, DHS S&T has partnered with the MOPS on the BIRD HLS program that provides conditional grants of up to $1 million for approved projects and up to 50 percent of the combined project budget for the development of advanced technologies of mutual benefit to the U.S. and Israel. These collaborative projects between U.S. and Israeli companies and research institutions jointly develop innovative solutions with potential to enhance safety and security around the globe

