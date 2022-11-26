Juan Arratia Becomes Executive Director of the CISA Chief of Contracting Office

Juan Arratia has been named new Executive Director of the CISA Chief of Contracting Office at the Department of Homeland Security‘s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

As the COCO, he will support CISA to provide management and oversight over the contracting and procurement function and work with the Department of Homeland Security, Office of Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO), and Office of Procurement Operations (OPO), ensuring compliance with statutory, regulatory, and higher-level policy requirements. He will oversee strategic support for CISA’s procurement and contracting in a manner consistent with the missions of the agency, program objectives, applicable laws, regulations, principles, and standards.

Previously, Arratia served as the Deputy Director, Office of Procurement Operations, Office of the Chief Procurement Officer, from 2018 to 2021. In this role, he supported all aspects of OPOs contracting portfolio, including acquisition policy, support & governance, acquisition workforce development, and data/reporting.

Prior to joining DHS, Arratia was the Senior Procurement Executive at the Office of Personnel Management.

Arratia began his contracting career in the United States Marine Corps as an Active Duty Contracting Officer and then transitioned to support the Department of the Navy as a civilian supporting both the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Acquisition and Procurement Office and the Deputy Assistance Secretary of the Navy, Financial Management and Comptroller.