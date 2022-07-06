Key Cyber Agency Set to Get Procurement Authority, Contracting Officers

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is continuing its fast evolution as a standalone department, with CISA set to get its own procurement authority this month.

“We have some exciting news — our component acquisition executive gets initial procurement authority early July,” CISA Chief Information Officer Robert Costello said during an event hosted by the Homeland Security Defense Forum last week. “That’s a huge, huge deal.”

CISA will have its own contract specialists, Costello said. Currently, CISA relies on outside entities, including the Office of Procurement Operations at Department of Homeland Security headquarters, to carry out its procurement needs.

