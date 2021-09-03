65.5 F
Lead Transportation Security Officer Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

Robert Garcia joined TSA in November 2002 and served as an LTSO at Lincoln Airport in Nebraska prior to transferring to Southwest Florida International Airport.

By Homeland Security Today
(TSA)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad passing of another member of the TSA family. Fort Myers-based Lead Transportation Security Officer (LTSO) Robert Garcia passed away from complications of COVID-19, on August 28, 2021.

Garcia joined TSA in November 2002 and served as an LTSO at Lincoln Airport in Nebraska prior to transferring to Southwest Florida International Airport. In total, Garcia was with TSA for almost 19 years, and is the first employee to pass away from COVID-19 at Southwest Florida International. His experience, warmth and easy going nature will be greatly missed by all of his colleagues. 

TSA continues to urge all employees to get vaccinated and follow CDC guidance, including mask requirements. 

Read the statement at TSA 

Homeland Security Today offers our condolences to officer Garcia’s family, friends and coworkers, and recognizes his long service.

