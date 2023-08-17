Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin M. Crowley to Advise Department of Homeland Security

In light of the increased focus on the increasing proliferation of fire as a threat to community safety and security, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas has announced the appointment of Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin M. Crowley to the Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC).

A 22-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), Crowley is the first woman and the first LGBTQ Fire Chief to lead the LAFD. She will be sworn in at the HSAC’s next meeting on September 14, 2023.

“Chief Crowley is well versed in the dual challenges firefighters face as first responders and as a critical line of defense in responding to extreme weather events like wildfires,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “DHS will benefit tremendously from her experience, as well as her professionalism and dedication to the workforce, which are vital to safeguarding communities across our country. I am honored to appoint Chief Crowley to the Homeland Security Advisory Council.”

Once sworn in, Chief Crowley will become the second Fire Chief to sit on the HSAC, demonstrating that fires are increasingly a threat to homeland security.

Through the U.S. Fire Administration, DHS supports first responders, including firefighters, across the country as they prepare for, prevent, mitigate and respond to all hazards. This year, DHS provided $684 million to fire departments through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program and the Assistance to Firefighters grant program. These funds are used to hire, maintain, equip, and train critical frontline personnel.

The HSAC was originally established in 2003 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, a federal law that governs the establishment and operation of committees that provide consensus and advice to a federal government agency.

The members of the HSAC provide independent advice and recommendations to the Secretary on the Department’s wide array of vital missions based on their extraordinary experience and unique perspectives. Members include former Cabinet Secretaries from both Democratic and Republican administrations; chief executive officers from the technology, energy, transportation, financial, food and consumer products, and venture capital industries; executive leaders of national law enforcement organizations; Presidents and CEOs of non-profit organizations dedicated to human rights, government accountability, and community security and empowerment; leaders of nonpartisan policy institutes; and other leading professionals.

In its last meeting in March of this year, the HSAC discussed opportunities to modernize DHS and improve mission delivery.

