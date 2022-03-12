32.6 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 12, 2022
spot_img
HomeCybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security AgencyFederal PagesDHS

Mara Winn to Co-Chair ICT Supply-Chain Risk Management Task Force After Kolasky Departure from CISA

Winn has been at CISA since July 2021, serving in DHS as senior advisor for the Family Reunification Task Force for six months before that.

By Homeland Security Today

Mara Winn, associate director for planning and coordination at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s National Risk Management Center, will serve as co-chair of CISA’s public-private partnership ICT Supply-Chain Risk Management Task Force.

Winn will succeed former NRMC Director Bob Kolasky, who recently left his assistant director position at CISA and joined Exiger as the company’s senior vice president for critical infrastructure.

NRMC Assistant Deputy Director Mona Harrington will now serve as acting associate director for NRMC.

“Shutting off the lights in my office as we speak,” Kolasky tweeted Friday. “Time to pay homage. We did it right. Honor of a lifetime to have been ‘present at the creation’ of CISA and a collaborative public-private approach to making the country more secure.”

“I leave standing on the shoulders of so many and hope others will stand on mine,” he added.

Winn has been at CISA since July 2021, serving in DHS as senior advisor for the Family Reunification Task Force for six months before that. She also previously served as assistant associate director of the program management office in the Field Operations Directorate at USCIS and was m

Previous articleINTERPOL Implements Heightened Supervision and Monitoring Measures in Relation to Russia
Next articleConvening Authority Takes Action on Sentence in U.S. v. Majid Khan
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.