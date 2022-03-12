Mara Winn to Co-Chair ICT Supply-Chain Risk Management Task Force After Kolasky Departure from CISA

Mara Winn, associate director for planning and coordination at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s National Risk Management Center, will serve as co-chair of CISA’s public-private partnership ICT Supply-Chain Risk Management Task Force.

Winn will succeed former NRMC Director Bob Kolasky, who recently left his assistant director position at CISA and joined Exiger as the company’s senior vice president for critical infrastructure.

NRMC Assistant Deputy Director Mona Harrington will now serve as acting associate director for NRMC.

“Shutting off the lights in my office as we speak,” Kolasky tweeted Friday. “Time to pay homage. We did it right. Honor of a lifetime to have been ‘present at the creation’ of CISA and a collaborative public-private approach to making the country more secure.”

“I leave standing on the shoulders of so many and hope others will stand on mine,” he added.

Winn has been at CISA since July 2021, serving in DHS as senior advisor for the Family Reunification Task Force for six months before that. She also previously served as assistant associate director of the program management office in the Field Operations Directorate at USCIS and was manager of the Innovation Task Force in the Office of Requirements and Capabilities Analysis at TSA.