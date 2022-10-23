Mayorkas Calls for Global Partnership to Improve Cybersecurity at Singapore Conference

From October 17-19, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas traveled to the Republic of Singapore to attend Singapore International Cyber Week. On October 17, Secretary Mayorkas delivered keynote remarks on the dynamic and evolving cyber threat environment, noting that we are at a pivotal time for cybersecurity in the Indo-Pacific region, calling for global partnership to improve cybersecurity, and cautioning against purchasing hardware and software “bargains” from risky suppliers for technologies that ultimately are not secure.

Secretary Mayorkas met with Ambassador Jonathan Kaplan, who is strengthening our critical and close partnership with Singapore. While visiting the US Embassy, Secretary Mayorkas hosted a roundtable discussion with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel working in the region, including representatives from Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Coast Guard. He thanked these amazing DHS personnel in Singapore for safeguarding America’s interests, advancing our security mission, and working as a highly respected team with our international partners. DHS’s Science and Technology directorate also supports security efforts with Singapore and with regional partners.

While in Singapore, Secretary Mayorkas participated in several high-level bilateral meetings with his Singaporean counterparts, including Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Minister of Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam. He was joined by several senior officials from the U.S. government delegation for his meeting with Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo, and Cybersecurity Agency (CSA) Chief Executive David Koh. From our Home Team Academy partnership to our critical cybersecurity efforts with CSA, our work together exemplifies the valuable partnership between the United States and Singapore. In partnership with CSA, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and other DHS Components are expanding our collaboration to new areas, included connected communities and emerging technologies.

On the margins of Singapore International Cyber Week, the Secretary also met other important partners in the region, including Thailand’s Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, where they discussed advancement of cyber cooperation via the Thai National Cyber Security Agency’s 5-year plan. DHS has a strong partnership with Thailand in combating cybercrime and promoting digital access. Secretary Mayorkas also met with Vietnam’s Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm to reaffirm our strong partnership with Vietnam for a free and open Indo-Pacific and discuss the importance of respect for human rights. Together, we are strengthening our united efforts to combat illegal activity impacting the region, the United States, and the world.

On October 18, the Secretary met with officials from the Maritime Port Authority and reviewed operations and plans for the future of the Port. Secretary Mayorkas saw firsthand the partnership between Singapore Maritime Port Authority and the U.S. Coast Guard to enhance ship safety and the security of the maritime transportation system.

Finally, Secretary Mayorkas delivered remarks at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event with government and private sector cyber and technology leaders to stress the need for collaboration to ensure our cyber connectivity remains a strength and not an instrument of harm.

