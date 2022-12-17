Mayorkas, Garland, EU Leaders Discuss War on Ukraine, Emerging Threats

On December 14-15, 2022, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas co-hosted the U.S.-EU Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Ministerial at DHS’s St. Elizabeths Campus with Attorney General Merrick Garland. European Union participants included Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the Czech Republic Vit Rakusan, and Minister of Justice of the Czech Republic Pavel Blazek.

The participants discussed Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, commended the Ukrainian people’s determination to fight for their country and to repel the Russian invasion, and underscored the horrifying human suffering and economic devastation the invasion has inflicted on Ukraine. They agreed to continue their close cooperation in response to Russia’s aggression, including by offering safe haven to Ukrainians fleeing Russian violence through efforts such as Uniting for Ukraine.

The officials shared perspectives on current and emerging threats, including international and domestic terrorism, violent extremism, ransomware and other forms of cybercrime, organized crime and the harm from illegal narcotics, including synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine. To counter these threats, they affirmed their intent to share additional information and leverage their law enforcement authorities collectively and individually.

The Ministers issued a communiqué at the end of the JHA Ministerial and plan to meet again in Stockholm in June.

