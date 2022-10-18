Mayorkas Meets in Dallas with Law Enforcement Leaders from Across the Country in Dallas

On Friday, October 14, 2022, and Saturday, October 15, 2022, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas participated in a series of meetings in Dallas, Texas with law enforcement leaders from across the country on ways to strengthen our partnerships to advance public safety and homeland security.

In individual sessions with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the IACP Executive Board; the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies (ASCIA); the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA); the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA); the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE); and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE); the Secretary laid out how the threat landscape has evolved since the Department of Homeland Security was created and how our national security and law enforcement missions have evolved to stay ahead of the emerging threats we face.

Discussions centered on improving information and intel sharing, redesigning DHS grant programs, building capacity in small communities, and increasing the diversity of our organizations.

Throughout, the Secretary emphasized the Department’s focus on working with and supporting and equipping state, local, tribal, territorial, and campus law enforcement partners to help prevent violence and respond to emerging threats. The Secretary also addressed the need to enhance law enforcement access to preparedness grants, and better enable law enforcement to prioritize these funds to address the most pressing threats to their local communities.

Working collaboratively with state, local, tribal, territorial, and campus law enforcement partners is a cornerstone of DHS’s strategy.

