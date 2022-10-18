51.1 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSSubject Matter Areas

Mayorkas Meets in Dallas with Law Enforcement Leaders from Across the Country in Dallas

Discussions centered on improving information and intel sharing, redesigning DHS grant programs and building capacity in small communities.

By Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas meets with the International Association of Chiefs of Police at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 14, 2022. (DHS photo by Ryan Graves)

On Friday, October 14, 2022, and Saturday, October 15, 2022, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas participated in a series of meetings in Dallas, Texas with law enforcement leaders from across the country on ways to strengthen our partnerships to advance public safety and homeland security.

In individual sessions with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the IACP Executive Board;  the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies (ASCIA); the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA); the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA); the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE); and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE); the Secretary laid out how the threat landscape has evolved since the Department of Homeland Security was created and how our national security and law enforcement missions have evolved to stay ahead of the emerging threats we face.

Discussions centered on improving information and intel sharing, redesigning DHS grant programs, building capacity in small communities, and increasing the diversity of our organizations.

Throughout, the Secretary emphasized the Department’s focus on working with and supporting and equipping state, local, tribal, territorial, and campus law enforcement partners to help prevent violence and respond to emerging threats. The Secretary also addressed the need to enhance law enforcement access to preparedness grants, and better enable law enforcement to prioritize these funds to address the most pressing threats to their local communities.

Working collaboratively with state, local, tribal, territorial, and campus law enforcement partners is a cornerstone of DHS’s strategy.

Read more at DHS

Previous articleMayorkas Approves Another Jones Act Waiver for Puerto Rico
Next articleDHS S&T Transitions New Compact Baggage Screener to TSA
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals