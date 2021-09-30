Mayorkas Meets with Haitian Ambassador to the United States

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas met with Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond on Tuesday to discuss our nations’ continued cooperation.

“I appreciated the opportunity to speak directly with Ambassador Edmond about our shared commitment to ensuring that Haitian migrants are treated with dignity and respect,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “I look forward to continuing to work with the government of Haiti and other partners throughout the hemisphere as we work toward safe, orderly, and humane management of migration in the region.”

Secretary Mayorkas thanked the Government of Haiti for supporting the safe return and re-integration of Haitian nationals. Secretary Mayorkas and Ambassador Edmond agreed that much work remains to be done to address the drivers of migration, and both acknowledged that the displacement of people is a global crisis and needs worldwide attention.

Secretary Mayorkas assured the Ambassador that the dignified and humane treatment of all individuals, regardless of their immigration status, is his top priority. Secretary Mayorkas shared that the investigation into mistreatment of migrants in Del Rio is ongoing.

The Department of Homeland Security continues its engagement with partners in the hemisphere, including Brazil and Chile, to ensure they too are doing their part to offer protection for vulnerable populations and receive individuals who had legal status there.