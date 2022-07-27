Mayorkas Meets with Venue and Security Officials in Central Florida to Discuss Vulnerabilities at Crowded Targets

On July 25, 2022, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas participated in a roundtable meeting with senior executives, directors, and security officials from entertainment venues, sports teams and leagues, colleges and universities, local chambers of commerce, law enforcement, and other key stakeholders from throughout Central Florida on Monday afternoon in Orlando. The roundtable conversation centered on the importance of collaboration between DHS and the private sector in promoting security, preparedness, and resilience at widely attended events and popular locations. The roundtable provided an opportunity for an open dialogue on best practices for maintaining security, a discussion on emerging threats, including from domestic violent extremism, and a conversation on federal resources, such as grants and training coordinated through the Department of Homeland Security. The roundtable also raised concerns over incidents of drones, or unmanned aerial systems (UAS), intruding into spaces that affect public safety and the need to increase the ability to counter them.

Private sector partners who work with significant numbers of visitors and large crowds are the first line of defense to help keep communities safe. DHS is committed to ensuring they have the tools, resources, and support to stay ahead of potential threats. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) also operates the Protective Security Advisor (PSA) Program to advise and assist state, local, and private sector officials and critical infrastructure facility owners and operators on infrastructure protection and vulnerability mitigation.

DHS has increased funding to bolster prevention and preparedness. The DHS Nonprofit Security Grant Program helps nonprofit organizations, including places of worship, protect themselves from terrorism and targeted violence.

Further, DHS has continued to enhance its efforts to share timely and actionable information and intelligence with the broadest audience at the lowest classification level possible, including through the dedicated Domestic Terrorism Branch in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis created last year. This Branch has strengthened our ability to analyze, produce, and disseminate sound intelligence products to combat this threat.

Read more at DHS