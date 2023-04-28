Mayorkas to Deliver the Keynote Address at Coast Guard Academy’s 142nd Commencement Exercises

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will deliver the keynote address during the graduation ceremonies at the Coast Guard Academy, Wednesday, May 17. The Secretary will congratulate the cadets, the newest generation of Coast Guard leaders, on their hard work and dedication, and wish them fair winds and following seas in their future endeavors.

The 142nd Commencement Exercises are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field. This event is not open to the public. Inclement weather plans call for the graduation to be held in Leamy Hall Auditorium, where seating will be limited.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operational components interact more frequently on a daily basis with the American public than any other federal department, from travelers moving through air, land, and seaports of entry, to businesses importing goods into the country, to immigrants applying for services.

