60 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 27, 2023
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHSUS Coast Guard

Mayorkas to Deliver the Keynote Address at Coast Guard Academy’s 142nd Commencement Exercises

The Secretary will congratulate the cadets, the newest generation of Coast Guard leaders, on their hard work and dedication, and wish them fair winds and following seas in their future endeavors.

By Homeland Security Today
Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, walks toward a stage at the Coast Guard Academy during the 141st Commencement Exercises, May 18, 2022. The Coast Guard Academy graduated 252 new officers along with nine international students. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will deliver the keynote address during the graduation ceremonies at the Coast Guard Academy, Wednesday, May 17. The Secretary will congratulate the cadets, the newest generation of Coast Guard leaders, on their hard work and dedication, and wish them fair winds and following seas in their future endeavors.

The 142nd Commencement Exercises are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field. This event is not open to the public. Inclement weather plans call for the graduation to be held in Leamy Hall Auditorium, where seating will be limited.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) operational components interact more frequently on a daily basis with the American public than any other federal department, from travelers moving through air, land, and seaports of entry, to businesses importing goods into the country, to immigrants applying for services.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleD.C. Police Chief Robert Contee Leaves to Take FBI Job as Assistant Director of the Office of Partner Engagement
Next articleATF Investigating Pair of Explosions in Weare, New Hampshire; One Person Injured
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals