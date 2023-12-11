29.8 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
HomeFederal PagesDHS
DHSLeadership/ManagementPeople on the Move

National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard Announces Marcus Coleman of Fema as 2023 Meta-Leader of the Year

Marcus Coleman of FEMA is named Meta-leader of the Year for his work with faith-based and other community groups.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Reaching across traditional boundaries. Connecting communities. Giving voice to under-represented populations. Supporting grassroots efforts to foster disaster preparedness and resilience through numerous incidents in 2022-23. These are just some of the activities led and lived by Marcus T. Coleman, Jr., Director for the Department of Homeland Security Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships, a Center of the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. His tireless commitment to the mission and outstanding results achieved are why the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University (NPLI) has selected Coleman as its Meta-leader of the Year for 2023.

In announcing the award, NPLI Founding Co-director, Dr. Leonard J. Marcus said, “The passion, commitment, and leadership that truly IS Marcus have benefited communities and neighborhoods across the country. Marcus has a unique talent for communicating, connecting, and engaging in ways that genuinely bring people together. He is an inspiration for us at Harvard, and no doubt, the same for the many people who are fortunate to know him.”

In his role at the DHS Partnerships Center, Coleman leads a team that advances equity in emergency management, improves safety and security and safety at places of worship, and offers technical assistance to a range of preparedness and response professionals hoping to engage with faith-based and community organizations across the United States.

Read the rest of the story at EIN Newsdesk, here.

Previous article
Las Vegas Police, FBI Foil Reported Terror Plot Involving Islamic State
Next article
Russia Voted Off of IMO Council
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights