National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard Announces Marcus Coleman of Fema as 2023 Meta-Leader of the Year

Reaching across traditional boundaries. Connecting communities. Giving voice to under-represented populations. Supporting grassroots efforts to foster disaster preparedness and resilience through numerous incidents in 2022-23. These are just some of the activities led and lived by Marcus T. Coleman, Jr., Director for the Department of Homeland Security Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships, a Center of the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships. His tireless commitment to the mission and outstanding results achieved are why the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University (NPLI) has selected Coleman as its Meta-leader of the Year for 2023.

In announcing the award, NPLI Founding Co-director, Dr. Leonard J. Marcus said, “The passion, commitment, and leadership that truly IS Marcus have benefited communities and neighborhoods across the country. Marcus has a unique talent for communicating, connecting, and engaging in ways that genuinely bring people together. He is an inspiration for us at Harvard, and no doubt, the same for the many people who are fortunate to know him.”

In his role at the DHS Partnerships Center, Coleman leads a team that advances equity in emergency management, improves safety and security and safety at places of worship, and offers technical assistance to a range of preparedness and response professionals hoping to engage with faith-based and community organizations across the United States.

