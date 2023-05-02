55.7 F
NCSWIC PTE Committee Releases Leveraging the PACE Plan into the Emergency Communications Ecosystem

Developing and practicing your PACE will help improve your organization’s resiliency and preparations for the next disaster.

By Homeland Security Today
An Army Reserve Soldier with Task Force 76, CBRN Response Element (CRE), communicates with the command center during a joint training exercise Jan. 25, 2019, in Homestead, Fla. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Javier Orona/U.S. Army Reserve Command)

The National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators (NCSWIC) Planning, Training, and Exercise (PTE) Committee developed Leveraging the PACE Plan into the Emergency Communications Emergency Communications Ecosystem to serve as a guide on using the Primary, Alternate, Contingency, Emergency (PACE) communication plan to prepare critical communications for out-of-the-ordinary situations. Developing and practicing your PACE will help improve your organization’s resiliency and preparations for the next disaster.

Leveraging the PACE Plan into the Emergency Communications Emergency Communications Ecosystem was developed by a collaboration of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators (SWICs) and Emergency Communications Coordinators (ECCs) to help emergency managers and communications teams to produce strategies and redundancies that maintain communications despite disrupted communications networks.

Leveraging the PACE Plan into the Emergency Communications Emergency Communications Ecosystem can be found at cisa.gov/safecom/training-and-exercises. To learn more about the PTE Committee’s work, visit cisa.gov/safecom/training-and-exercises or email [email protected].

Read more at CISA

