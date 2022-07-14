NDAA Passes House with Provisions on TSA Workforce, Disaster Response Equity, Protecting Houses of Worship from Terrorism

Today, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), Chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, lauded passage of dozens of homeland security measures in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (H.R. 7900), which passed the House of Representatives today. They include measures to improve pay and working conditions for TSA’s frontline workforce, address systemic inequities in Federal disaster assistance programs, and protect non-profits and houses of worship against terrorism.

“I am pleased by the overwhelming bipartisan support in the House for measures to improve the operations of the Department of Homeland Security and enhance homeland security support to communities at risk. I am glad the House approved the Committee’s bipartisan amendment that I introduced with Ranking Member Katko which includes the Nonprofit Security Grant Program Improvement Act to expand and strengthen the homeland security grant program that help secure nonprofits and houses of worship against increased terrorism threats.

“I am also pleased that the House approved an amendment containing the Rights for TSA Workforce Act. Under TSA’s current personnel system, the agency suffers from high attrition and low morale. Getting the TSA workforce under the personnel system under which most other Federal employees operate has been a priority for many of us for decades. The unprecedented support by the Biden Administration has significantly improved prospects for getting this done and the Senate must now consider it.

“Lastly, I am delighted that the House approved an amendment that contains the FEMA Equity Act, to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency in its efforts at instilling equity as a foundation of emergency management. Study after study have found that low-income communities, rural areas, racial minorities, tribes, individuals with disabilities, seniors, and children are all more likely to experience the most devastating impacts of disasters. Yet, many in these communities and groups face an uphill battle to navigate the complicated Federal assistance processes. With hurricane season underway and wildfires wreaking havoc on communities big and small, passage of my amendment is so very timely. I want to thank Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio for working with us on getting this measure included today.”

Measures included in NDAA, as approved by the House:

The Rights for the TSA Workforce Act of 2022 ( H.R. 903 ). Chairman Thompson’s bipartisan legislation to provide all 60,000 TSA employees – including frontline Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) – the same worker rights and protections afforded to other Federal workers under title 5 of the U.S. Code. This includes full Federal employee collective bargaining rights, access to an independent third party for dispute resolution, and improved compensation under the General Schedule wage system. More information on this legislation, which previously passed the House, can be found here.

Chairman Thompson’s bipartisan legislation to provide all 60,000 TSA employees – including frontline Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) – the same worker rights and protections afforded to other Federal workers under title 5 of the U.S. Code. This includes full Federal employee collective bargaining rights, access to an independent third party for dispute resolution, and improved compensation under the General Schedule wage system. More information on this legislation, which previously passed the House, can be found here. The Federal Emergency Management Advancement of Equity Act (or FEMA Equity Act) (H.R. 7668). Chairman Thompson’s legislation to address systemic inequities in the Federal government’s response to disasters and how it distributes assistance by, amongst other things, improving FEMA’s data collection systems to better identify inequities within its programs while directing it to ensure equity is integrated into these programs. More information on this legislation, which has also been introduced in the Senate, can be found here.

Other Noteworthy Homeland Security Measures:

Read more at the House Homeland Security Committee