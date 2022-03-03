50.6 F
NECP Webinar: Funding Your Emergency Communications Capabilities

This webinar assists participants in identifying funding mechanisms to support emergency communications projects.

By Homeland Security Today
navy police officer exercise
Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South Police Officer Jourdan Moore radios dispatch during an active shooter exercise in Millington, Tenn., on Feb. 6, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mason Gillan)

Public safety organizations must implement diverse funding mechanisms to build, improve, expand, and support the complex and often expensive communications systems they rely on. The identification of resources to help cover continually increasing costs and subsidize critical upgrades is an ongoing challenge. The SAFECOM Nationwide Survey (SNS) found that 66% of public safety organizations have insufficient or no funding for operations and maintenance of network systems. Falling short of funding needs affects an organization’s ability to properly maintain systems, conduct system lifecycle planning, and make decisions on the purchasing and upgrading of emergency communications systems. Public safety organizations can address these issues by having a variety of funding mechanisms to sustain and upgrade their emergency communications systems.

This webinar assists participants in identifying funding mechanisms to support emergency communications projects. Join the webinar to learn about:

  • Federal grant guidance and opportunities that support emergency communications activities
  • Working with Statewide Interoperability Coordinators to prioritize communications needs and coordinate applications for federal financial assistance that align with the National Emergency Communications Plan
  • Developing a diverse portfolio of funding mechanisms to sustain emergency communications systems

All are invited to participate. To join on March 9 at 1 EST, use:

Link (for visual): https://share.dhs.gov/necpwebinars
Dial In (for audio): 800-897-5813

Please consider joining a few minutes early to ensure connectivity. You must dial in for audio.

For more information on the webinar, please visit: cisa.gov/necp or contact our NECP support team with any questions.

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

