New DHS S&T Partnership Guide Lays Out Tech Needs and Pathways to Innovation

The DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) serves as the research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) arm for the department. Through scientific, engineering, analytic, and innovative approaches, we support a variety of homeland security missions by enabling effective, efficient, and secure operations. We know there is great power in partnerships and by leveraging relationships with industry, international governments, academia, federal laboratories and agencies, we are improving the strength and resilience of our nation. If you’re interested in helping deliver effective and innovative scientific and technological insights, methods, standards, and solutions, we want to hear from you!

S&T’s Partnership Guide is a great resource to learn how you can tap into our network and get started. This guide includes important information on:

How S&T supports the full lifecycle of innovation for DHS, including engaging with innovators and other partners, developing and adapting solutions, and supporting the transfer and commercialization of capabilities to homeland security end users

Five key mission-focused areas and detailed descriptions of priority RDT&E needs

S&T’s partnership pathways, collaboration opportunities, and innovation funding programs to sponsor cutting-edge technology and capability development

How you can connect with S&T given your organization type and interests

Learn more and see how you can innovate with S&T!

Read the Partnership Guide here