New Digital Indoor Mapping Capability Now Available for First Responders

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) funded the development of a cloud-based capability that enables first responders to review and analyze indoor floor plans in real-time when responding to incidents. Mappedin Response was developed in collaboration with Mappedin Inc. of Waterloo, Ontario, and is available to first responders and local governments as a licensed cloud-based service.

“It has been a major challenge for first responders to quickly determine the layouts of structures, hindering them from making informed decisions before entering a building,” said Kathryn Coulter Mitchell, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “Mappedin Response provides the ability to conduct a 360-degree assessment with digitized floor-plans, better positioning responders to take necessary precautions and ensure they have the necessary equipment and tools to act more effectively in protecting people, property, and their own lives.”

With Mappedin Response, first responders can create, update and maintain a digital “warehouse” of 3D floorplans they can access on tablets and mobile devices, eliminating the need to rely on outdated hard-copy floorplans and maps. In addition, responders can add key information such as the building’s construction materials, locations of fire hydrants, and the presence of hazardous materials. During the development of Mappedin Response, S&T and Mappedin incorporated feedback from first responders and local government across the United States and Canada while developing the software.

“This new tool will also help federal, state and local communities plan for different types of incidents, which is an essential element of effective response by any first responder agency,” said Anthony Caracciolo, S&T First Responder Capability Program Manager. “For example, the Mappedin Response platform will complement detection and tracking technologies, such as sensors that can detect gunshots or the presence of life, allowing these systems to overlay their specific outputs onto a floor plan. This provides first responders a holistic view of what they are dealing with so they can coordinate their plans accordingly.”

Local government and first responders who need to digitize and have their floor plans available online should contact MappedIn Inc.

For more information about S&T's innovation programs and tools, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/business-opportunities.

