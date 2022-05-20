83.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 20, 2022
spot_img
HomeFederal PagesDHS
Federal PagesDHS

New ‘Disinformation’ Board Paused Amid Free Speech Questions

“We need to have a grownup conversation about how to deal with threats to our national security and that’s not what happened here,” Jankowicz said.

By Homeland Security Today

The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday paused a new and controversial board’s work on disinformation and accepted the resignation of its leader, capping weeks of concerns about impinging on free speech rights and frenzied conspiracy theories about the board itself.

Former Disinformation Governance Board director Nina Jankowicz told The Associated Press hours after resigning Wednesday that the wave of attacks and violent threats she’s fielded since the board’s launch will not stop her from speaking out about disinformation campaigns pulsing through the social media feeds of Americans.

“We need to have a grownup conversation about how to deal with threats to our national security and that’s not what happened here,” Jankowicz said. “I’m not going to be silenced.”

Read more at the Associated Press

Previous articleTribal Nations Leadership Council Meets with Senior Justice Department Officials
Next articleThreat Actors Exploiting F5 BIG-IP CVE-2022-1388
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals