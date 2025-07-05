spot_img
Noem Shuts Down Multimillion Dollar ‘Invent2Prevent’ Program

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem testifies before a House Committee Homeland Security Hearing entitled, “A New Era of Homeland Security: A Review of the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Request for the Department of Homeland Security,” in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2025. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour/Released)

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) uncovered and killed a multimillion-dollar program enacted by the Biden administration that pushed for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and “inclusive environments in schools.”

The Invent2Prevent program was originally designed to provide students with tools to prevent terror and violence in their communities. However, the Biden administration’s DHS contracted with mainly far-left organizations, which curved the curriculum to focus on a DEI and LGBTQ agenda.

Estimates from DHS project that cutting the program will save the agency more than $1.5 million.

Read the rest of the story at FOX News.

