Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) uncovered and killed a multimillion-dollar program enacted by the Biden administration that pushed for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and “inclusive environments in schools.”

The Invent2Prevent program was originally designed to provide students with tools to prevent terror and violence in their communities. However, the Biden administration’s DHS contracted with mainly far-left organizations, which curved the curriculum to focus on a DEI and LGBTQ agenda.

Estimates from DHS project that cutting the program will save the agency more than $1.5 million.

Read the rest of the story at FOX News.