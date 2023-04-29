OIG: DHS Has Refined Its Other than Full and Open Competition Reporting Processes

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) has determined that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) components complied with applicable guidance when awarding contracts and grants.

In FYs 2020 and 2021, DHS awarded a total of 840 contracts awarded by any means other than full and open competition (OTFOC) valued at approximately $11 billion. Additionally, the Department awarded 124 grants with an approximate value of $59 million during this same period. OIG selected a judgmental sample of 18 contracts and 16 grants for analysis; these sampled contracts and grants had a total value of approximately $174 million.

OIG found that DHS officials supported award decisions with the required planning, market research, and justification and approval documentation to ensure effective stewardship of taxpayer dollars. The watchdog also determined that the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer and the Office of the Chief Financial Officer used appropriate controls to ensure data in contract and grant systems was accurate before making awards. Additionally the audit found that the Department followed policies and procedures to monitor and improve the quality of procurement data. As a result, OIG determined that DHS components awarded the sampled contracts and grants totaling approximately $174 million appropriately, with no instances of noncompliance.

OIG also noted in its report that DHS personnel had reasonable assurance that FY 2020 and FY 2021 OTFOC contract and noncompetitive grant data reported to the Secretary of Homeland Security was accurate and would be useful for future acquisition decisions.

Auditors Williams, Adley & Company, under contract with OIG, concluded earlier this year that DHS complied with applicable statutes, regulations, and policies governing grants and OTFOC in fiscal year 2022. Williams Adley also found that DHS followed written policies and procedures and the requirements of the Digital Accountability and Transparency Act of 2014 when awarding grants and contracts noncompetitively.

Read the full report at OIG