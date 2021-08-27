72.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, August 27, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityFederal Pages

OIG Finds DHS Information Security Program Effective But Notes Deficiencies

By Homeland Security Today
0
0

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued an unclassified statement regarding its classified work on DHS’s enterprise-wide security program for Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information intelligence systems. 

“Pursuant to the Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014, we reviewed the Department’s security program, and system security controls for the enterprise-wide intelligence system,” the OIG statement reads. “Since our FY 2019 evaluation, the Office of Intelligence and Analysis has continued to provide effective oversight of the department-wide intelligence system and has implemented programs to monitor ongoing security practices. 

“We determined that DHS’ information security program for Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information intelligence systems is effective this year as the Department achieved “Level 4 – Managed and Measurable” in three of five cybersecurity functions, based on current reporting instructions for intelligence systems. However, we identified deficiencies in DHS’ protect and recover functions. 

“We made three recommendations to the Office of Intelligence and Analysis to address the deficiencies identified. The Office of Intelligence and Analysis concurred with all three recommendations. We conducted our fieldwork between July 2020 and March 2021.”

Read the statement at OIG

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)
Previous articleMan Sentenced for Creating and Sharing Terrorist Videos
Next articleFAA Proposes Fine Against Illegal Charters
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.