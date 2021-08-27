OIG Finds DHS Information Security Program Effective But Notes Deficiencies

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued an unclassified statement regarding its classified work on DHS’s enterprise-wide security program for Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information intelligence systems.

“Pursuant to the Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014, we reviewed the Department’s security program, and system security controls for the enterprise-wide intelligence system,” the OIG statement reads. “Since our FY 2019 evaluation, the Office of Intelligence and Analysis has continued to provide effective oversight of the department-wide intelligence system and has implemented programs to monitor ongoing security practices.

“We determined that DHS’ information security program for Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information intelligence systems is effective this year as the Department achieved “Level 4 – Managed and Measurable” in three of five cybersecurity functions, based on current reporting instructions for intelligence systems. However, we identified deficiencies in DHS’ protect and recover functions.

“We made three recommendations to the Office of Intelligence and Analysis to address the deficiencies identified. The Office of Intelligence and Analysis concurred with all three recommendations. We conducted our fieldwork between July 2020 and March 2021.”

Read the statement at OIG

