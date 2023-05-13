Open Broad Agency Announcement for DHS S&T’s Screening at Speed (SaS) Program

This solicitation is a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) as contemplated in Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) 6.102(d)(2) and 35.016. A formal Request for Proposal (RFP) will not be issued in this matter. This announcement does not request any proposals at this time. Solicitations (or Calls) requesting white papers or proposals will be accomplished via amendments to this BAA. This BAA is issued in support of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) targeted research and development (R&D) projects.

This Screening at Speed (SaS) BAA will be open for five years from the date publicized on the Government’s Point of Entry (GPE), SAM.gov website (SAM). The strategy for a five-year BAA with the ability to make Calls throughout the life of the BAA will allow for quick and efficient delivery of practical R&D services to generate potential solutions for each Topic Area.

Periodically during the five years, individual Calls for white papers or proposals responding to the specified SaS program capability need will be solicited on SAM against this BAA. Each Call will (1) identify specific details regarding the Call Topic Area, (2) identify submission instructions in addition to those outlined in this BAA, and (3) contain a common cutoff date for submissions. The Call details will be such that interested and capable contractors can tailor a response and provide a submission in response to the Call.

