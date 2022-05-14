Pekoske Nominated to Lead TSA for a Second Term

President Biden has nominated David Pekoske for a second term as the Administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Pekoske was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the Transportation Security Administration’s seventh administrator in August 2017. He leads a workforce of over 60,000 employees and is responsible for security operations at nearly 440 airports throughout the United States. While serving as TSA Administrator, Pekoske also served at the Department of Homeland Security as Acting Secretary from January 20 to February 2, 2021, and as the Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Secretary from April to November 2019 and again from February to June 2021. He was also a Commissioner on the Cyberspace Solarium Commission that developed a consensus on a strategic approach to defending the United States in cyberspace against attacks of significant consequence.

Before joining TSA, Pekoske was an executive in the government services industry, where he led teams that provided counterterrorism, security and intelligence support services to government agencies. Pekoske served as the 26th Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, culminating a Coast Guard career that included extensive operational and command experience. As the Vice Commandant, Pekoske was second in command, also serving as Chief Operating Officer and Component Acquisition Executive of the Coast Guard.

He is a recognized expert in crisis management, strategic planning, innovation and aviation, surface transportation and maritime security. In addition, he has been twice awarded the Homeland Security Distinguished Service Medal.

Pekoske holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Public Administration degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.