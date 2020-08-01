GSA’s Proving Ground Program Selects Grid-Interactive Efficient Building Solutions for Evaluation

The U.S. General Services Administration’s Proving Ground (GPG) in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s High Impact Technology Catalyst (HIT) program has selected four Grid-interactive Efficient Building (GEB) solutions for testing in GSA facilities. The solutions were chosen in response to GSA’s Request for Information (RFI) seeking building technology and energy services that can cost-effectively provide building load flexibility as part of a GEB strategy. The following four solutions were selected:

Kinetic Buildings – This GEB solution leverages the U.S. Department of Energy’s open-source VOLTTRON platform. Automated building operations and equipment identification, scalable load optimization, and continuous machine learning are provided in a single decision paradigm. The project team includes hardware, software, systems integration, and utility providers.

Data Systems Analysts (DSA) – This GEB solution from a Federal Government IT and consulting company is built on a commercial off-the-shelf operational intelligence platform–OSIsoft’s PI System. The solution integrates multiple disparate systems into a single structured Operational Data Warehouse. When combined with DSA’s machine learning algorithms and load management devices installed by control systems partner Rovisys, it provides facility operators with real-time situational awareness, corrective control, and dynamic load management.

Logical Buildings and Comcast’s MachineQ – This GEB solution is a partnership between Logical Buildings, a smart buildings start-up, and Comcast MachineQ, a cybersecure Internet of Things (IoT) platform for smart devices. This solution integrates with existing Building Management Systems and IoT devices and provides continuous demand management and energy procurement as well as gamified, data-driven insight and fault detection.

Prescriptive Data – This GEB solution will extend a current GPG-evaluation of the Nantum energy management and information system to include capabilities of the vendor’s new Automated Demand Response (ADR) module. Real-time occupancy data combined with machine-learning-based energy conservation measures enable building systems to maximize load shed/shift opportunities while maintaining occupant comfort.

More information on these technologies and other ongoing evaluations can be found at GPG’s Ongoing Assessments webpage.

About GSA’s Proving Ground (GPG) Program

GSA’s Proving Ground program works with third-party evaluators to test innovative pre- and early-commercial building technologies in federally-owned buildings. The program enables GSA to make investment decisions in next-generation building technologies based on actual performance. Following favorable evaluation results, 23 GPG-evaluated technologies have been deployed in more than 500 facilities in GSA’s real-estate portfolio. For more information about the GPG program, please visit www.gsa.gov/gpg.

