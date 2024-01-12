Beth Cappello, current Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Department of Homeland Security, is retiring after 33 years in government. DHS is welcoming Rear Admiral Bartz, who currently serves as the U.S. Coast Guard’s Assistant Commandant for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Information Technology (CG-6) and Chief Information Officer at the U.S. Coast Guard to headquarters as he steps up to take Capello’s place.

Rear Admiral Bartz previously served as the Director of Training and Exercises (J7) at U.S. Cyber Command. There he developed joint training and readiness standards and orchestrated large scale exercises for active duty and reserve cyber mission forces, partner nations, government agencies, and private industry.

Rear Admiral Bartz has also served as the Coast Guard’s Chief Information Security Officer, where he established policies and procedures focused on enhancing cybersecurity in the Service. During his assignment as the Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard’s Operation’s System Center, he led software development efforts for 55 enterprise software applications and oversaw the Service’s enterprise data center. He also served as the Chief of C4 and IT Capabilities where he generated and managed IT requirements for afloat, aviation and shore-based assets.

A designated Coast Guard aviator and Aeronautical Engineer, Rear Admiral Bartz received his wings in 1994 and accumulated over 3,300 hours of helicopter flight time. His operational assignments included Air Station North Bend, Oregon; Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama; Air Station Detroit, Michigan; and Air Station New Orleans, Louisiana. He is credited with over 120 search and rescue cases, resulting in over 60 persons saved or assisted. As a member of the Polar Operations Division, he deployed aboard Coast Guard icebreakers to support operations in Antarctica and Alaska. As well as conducting law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction operations, he participated in the Coast Guard response to Hurricane Katrina and to the search and rescue and oil pollution response following the tragic explosion aboard the Deepwater Horizon Mobile Drilling Unit in the Gulf of Mexico.