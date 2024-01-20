In a significant move to bolster its cybersecurity leadership, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that Rear Adm. Christopher Bartz will assume the role of deputy Chief Information Officer (CIO) after Beth Cappello retires.

Currently serving as the Coast Guard’s assistant commandant for command, control, communications, computers, and IT (C4&IT) and CIO, Rear Adm. Bartz brings a wealth of experience and a robust cybersecurity background to his new position. His appointment reflects the DHS’s strategic focus on strengthening its cyber capabilities and driving transformative change within the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO).

In an official communication, DHS Chief Information Officer Hysen highlighted Rear Adm. Bartz’s extensive cybersecurity expertise, citing his previous roles as the director of training and exercises at U.S. Cyber Command and the Chief Information Security Officer for the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

“I have seen Chris’s technical and leadership acumen firsthand, and can’t wait to see him bring his skills and experiences to continue driving transformational change in OCIO and across the entire department,” stated Hysen.

Rear Adm. Bartz’s distinguished career in the Coast Guard, where he served as the commanding officer of the Coast Guard’s Operation’s System Center, further underscores his leadership capabilities. In this role, he led software development efforts for 55 enterprise software applications and managed the service’s enterprise data center.

Additionally, his tenure as the chief of C4&IT capabilities, overseeing IT requirements for afloat, aviation, and shore-based assets, showcases his comprehensive understanding of managing complex information technology infrastructures.

Rear Adm. Bartz holds academic credentials that complement his practical experience. He earned a Bachelor of Science in marine engineering and naval architecture from the Coast Guard Academy in 1990 and a Master of Science in aerospace engineering from the University of Alabama in 2002. His commitment to continuous learning is evident in his certificate in enterprise architecture from the National Defense University.

As Rear Adm. Bartz transitions to his new role as deputy CIO at DHS, his leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the department’s cybersecurity initiatives. His proven track record and diverse skill set position him as a valuable asset in driving innovation and enhancing the DHS’s cyber resilience capabilities. The appointment reflects the department’s commitment to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity and addressing evolving threats in the digital landscape.