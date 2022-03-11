44.9 F
Register for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Virtual Industry Outreach Event

This event will include opportunities for Government, industry, and academia to interact and exchange information regarding upcoming business opportunities.

By Homeland Security Today
Cpl. Albert Gaston, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist with the CBRN response element (CRE), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, relays a report while inspecting a building for mock contamination during CBRN response training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 1, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal)

The DHS CWMD Industry Engagement Program requests your organizational participation at an Virtual Industry Outreach event on March 30th, 2022. This event will include opportunities for Government, industry, and academia to interact and exchange information regarding upcoming business opportunities.

Unfortunately, Non-US Citizens will not be allowed at this event. The CWMD process requires Non-US Citizens to be vetted through our security system 45 business days before an event. Due to the fast-approaching date, that security requirement cannot be met. We will be hosting a large in person event in the Fall of 2022 and Non-US Citizens will be able to attend and be properly routed through our security requirements.

All attendees must register by March 18th, 2022. Attendees should register at this link

This event is free of charge to all members and vendors. Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to seeing you at the event.

If you are interested or have any questions, please contact the CWMD Industry Engagement Team at cwmd.iep@hq.dhs.gov.

Read more at SAM.gov

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

