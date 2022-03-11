Register for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Virtual Industry Outreach Event

The DHS CWMD Industry Engagement Program requests your organizational participation at an Virtual Industry Outreach event on March 30th, 2022. This event will include opportunities for Government, industry, and academia to interact and exchange information regarding upcoming business opportunities.

Unfortunately, Non-US Citizens will not be allowed at this event. The CWMD process requires Non-US Citizens to be vetted through our security system 45 business days before an event. Due to the fast-approaching date, that security requirement cannot be met. We will be hosting a large in person event in the Fall of 2022 and Non-US Citizens will be able to attend and be properly routed through our security requirements.

All attendees must register by March 18th, 2022. Attendees should register at this link

This event is free of charge to all members and vendors. Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to seeing you at the event.

If you are interested or have any questions, please contact the CWMD Industry Engagement Team at cwmd.iep@hq.dhs.gov .

