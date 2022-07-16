Register Now for CISA 2022 Chemical Security Summit

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) invites you to attend the 2022 Chemical Security Summit from August 23-25, 2022, at the Crystal Gateway Marriott at 1700 Richmond Highway, Arlington, VA.
Registration is now open! The Summit is free to attend and open to the public.
The Chemical Security Summit is the signature industry event for chemical representatives across the chemical and interconnected sectors, including energy, communications, transportation, and water. Hosted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in collaboration with the Chemical Sector Coordinating Council (SCC), the Summit provides a venue for representatives from the private and public sectors to learn, share perspectives, and engage in dialogue regarding chemical security.
Sessions will discuss and share the latest in chemical security best practices for industry organizations, facility owners and operators, government officials, first responders, and law enforcement, including:
- The state of chemical security—updates for the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program and CISA’s new voluntary ChemLock program
- Maturation of CFATS program and chemical security since the inception of the CFATS program 15 years ago
- A deep dive into the 18 CFATS Risk-Based Performance Standards (RBPS) including best practices
- Chemical threat briefings
- Cyber hygiene services, such as vulnerability scanning
- And more!
The Summit is also available virtually for those who cannot attend in person. An agenda will be released shortly. Registrants who are attending virtually will receive the session links closer to the event date.
Please register no later than August 20, 2022.
We look forward to seeing you at the 2022 Chemical Security Summit.
Chemical Security Summit Planning TeamCybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ChemicalSummitReg@hq.dhs.gov