Register Now for CISA 2022 Chemical Security Summit

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) invites you to attend the 2022 Chemical Security Summit from August 23-25, 2022, at

Registration is now open! The Summit is free to attend and open to the public.

The Chemical Security Summit is the signature industry event for chemical representatives across the chemical and interconnected sectors, including energy, communications, transportation, and water. Hosted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in collaboration with the Chemical Sector Coordinating Council (SCC), the Summit provides a venue for representatives from the private and public sectors to learn, share perspectives, and engage in dialogue regarding chemical security.

Sessions will discuss and share the latest in chemical security best practices for industry organizations, facility owners and operators, government officials, first responders, and law enforcement, including:

The Summit is also available virtually for those who cannot attend in person. An agenda will be released shortly. Registrants who are attending virtually will receive the session links closer to the event date.

Please register no later than August 20, 2022.