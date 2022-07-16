73.9 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, July 16, 2022
spot_img
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security AgencyFederal PagesDHS

Register Now for CISA 2022 Chemical Security Summit

The Summit is also available virtually for those who cannot attend in person.

By Homeland Security Today
(FEMA)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) invites you to attend the 2022 Chemical Security Summit from August 23-25, 2022, at the Crystal Gateway Marriott at 1700 Richmond Highway, Arlington, VA.

Registration is now open! The Summit is free to attend and open to the public. 

The Chemical Security Summit is the signature industry event for chemical representatives across the chemical and interconnected sectors, including energy, communications, transportation, and water. Hosted by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in collaboration with the Chemical Sector Coordinating Council (SCC), the Summit provides a venue for representatives from the private and public sectors to learn, share perspectives, and engage in dialogue regarding chemical security.

Sessions will discuss and share the latest in chemical security best practices for industry organizations, facility owners and operators, government officials, first responders, and law enforcement, including:

The Summit is also available virtually for those who cannot attend in person. An agenda will be released shortly. Registrants who are attending virtually will receive the session links closer to the event date.

Please register no later than August 20, 2022.

We look forward to seeing you at the 2022 Chemical Security Summit.

Chemical Security Summit Planning TeamCybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ChemicalSummitReg@hq.dhs.gov

Register here

Previous articleDHS Hosting USCG National Multiple Award Construction Contract III (NMACC III ) Industry Day
Next articleCISA’s CIO Talks About the Cyber Agency’s Growth and Expanding Mission
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals