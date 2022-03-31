Register Now for How to Do Business with FEMA Region III Webinar

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Office of the Chief Component Procurement Officer (OCCPO) and FEMA Region III are hosting a webinar on How To Do Business With FEMA.

The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The target audience for this webinar is businesses located in District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

This Webinar will cover:

How To Do Business With FEMA

FEMA’s Small Business Program

Category Management

FEMA Contracting

FEMA Private Sector Liaisons

Small Business Administration (SBA) Programs

Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Programs

Each company may register a maximum of 3 (three) participants. Registration will automatically close once maximum capacity has been reached.

REGISTER HERE

Read more at SAM.gov