Register Now for the DHS SBIR Showcase for First Responders on March 30

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program invites you to attend the SBIR Showcase for First Responders on Wednesday March 30, 2022 from 1 – 4:30 p.m. ET.

Our nation’s first responders are a vital component to keeping our nation safe and face challenging and life-threating situations every day. DHS works hand-in-hand with members of all first responder disciplines—law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical services and emergency management officials, as well as innovators and industry—to develop innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges faced by first responders as they respond to these hazardous situations.

Through the DHS SBIR Program, small business innovators are developing new technologies to keep first responders, emergency managers, and incident commanders better protected, connected, and prepared to safeguard the homeland and respond to disasters. Join us and learn how SBIR awardees are responding to first responder technology needs!

About the DHS SBIR Program

DHS uses the SBIR program to fund the development of innovative solutions to help address homeland security needs. SBIR is an excellent opportunity for agile, innovative small businesses to support and advance homeland security technologies. Administered by DHS Science & Technology Directorate, the DHS SBIR Program supports a full spectrum of SBIR initiatives serving all DHS components.

For more information about the DHS SBIR Program, visit the program portal at https://oip.dhs.gov/sbir/public or email STSBIR.Program@hq.dhs.gov.