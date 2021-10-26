Resumption of Hours of Operation at California Ports of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, anticipating that there will be increased traffic volumes at local ports of entry, are announcing the resumption of standard business hours at three ports of entry between California and Mexico.

Hours were temporarily limited in response to decreased traffic volumes because of COVID-19 and restrictions against non-essential travel.

Beginning November 7, hours will resume to the following:

6 a.m. – 10 p.m. at the Tecate port of entry

6 a.m. – 10 p.m. at the Andrade port of entry

Beginning November 8, hours will resume to the following:

6 a.m. – 10 p.m. at the Calexico East port of entry

Hours at the San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, and Calexico West ports of entry will continue to be 24 hours. All pedestrian processing at San Ysidro will continue at the Pedestrian east facility (the original pedestrian crossing area at San Ysidro.) There continue to be no changes to cargo/commercial processing.

Anticipating increased traffic volumes, CBP will scale staffing based on anticipated workloads in an effort to expeditiously process permitted travelers into the U.S.

