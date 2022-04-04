Ron Green Named Chairman of the U.S. Secret Service Cyber Investigation Advisory Board

Ron Green has been named chairman of the U.S. Secret Service Cyber Investigation Advisory Board (CIAB). Established in September 2020, the CIAB is an investigations-focused federal advisory committee, dedicated to providing outside strategic guidance to shape the Secret Service’s investigative efforts in cybercrime and cyber-enabled fraud.

Green will head the 16 member CIAB, composed of senior executives and experts from industry, government and academia. The goal of the CIAB is to provide outside strategic direction to the Secret Service’s investigative mission. This includes helping the Secret Service identify the latest cybercrime, technology and policy trends, providing guidance as the agency looks to modernize their training, partnerships and investigative priorities.

In addition to his new role with the CIAB, Green serves as the chief security officer for Mastercard, where he leads a global team that ensures the safety and security of the company’s network, both internally and externally. His responsibilities include corporate security, security architecture and engineering, cryptographic key management, business continuity, disaster recovery and emergency management.

Green’s extensive experience includes working with international and federal law enforcement agencies as a former special agent in the Secret Service and an officer in the U.S. Army. As a special agent with the Secret Service, he served on protection details and worked fraud investigations. He was one of the first agents to receive formal training on seizing and analyzing electronic evidence and worked several international cybercrime investigations.

All CIAB members are appointed by the Department of Homeland Security secretary through the Secret Service director. Members serve in a volunteer capacity for two years with an opportunity to renew their membership for up to three years. The CIAB meets twice a year, unless requested by the Secret Service director.

Green serves on the board of directors for SailPoint Technologies, chairs the Financial Services Sector Coordinating Council (FSSCC) and is vice chair of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Cybersecurity Advisory Committee.

Prior to joining the Secret Service, Green graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1990 and served in the U.S. Army until 1994. He is a graduate of the FBI’s Domestic Security Executive Academy and has earned an Information Assurance graduate certificate from George Washington University.

